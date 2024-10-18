Good Morning, Montana! (Friday, October 18, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. High Wind Warning in effect for Glacier, western Toole, and central Pondera counties. Wind gusts of 60-80mph possible in these areas!

If you're a fan of haunted houses - you might want to check out the "Scream At Centene" haunted house. Click here.

A Great Falls teen is charged with attempted homicide for an assault that occurred in September. Click here.

The community came together to celebrate the life of Meghan Rouns - the 27-year old who went missing over a week ago. Click here.

OCTOBER 16-OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) is hosting its annual AAUW Book Sale. Event will be from 9am-5pm except Thursday which is 9am-7pm. The second week all items are half price and the last Saturday is the sack sale. The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 18: A sure sign of the season - the annual Waterfowl Roundup at Gibson Pond in Great Falls! The free and family-friendly event begins at 10:30 a.m. Each year in October, several city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters. In the spring, the birds are released back into Gibson Pond.

Here is the joke of the day! Share with your friends: What kind of tea is hard to swallow? Reality.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

MTN News

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!