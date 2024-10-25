Good Morning, Montana (Friday, October 25, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sun & clouds. Cool with lighter winds. High temps in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

GFPS Foundation truck raffle highlights crosstown clash. Click here.

Guilty verdict for man charged with killing two people in Superior. Click here.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25: Studio 706 Artists Guild will host a Fall Festival Art & Craft Sale from 10am to 7pm in Great Falls. There will be art and crafts for sale at the historic Ursuline Center on the second floor of the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue. For more information, call Steve Tilleraas at 406-590-0092.

THROUGH OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The annual Spay-ghetti fundraiser for the Humane Society of Cascade will be from 5pm to 7:30pm at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle. Help us fix MORE pets and save lives. Enjoy delicious pasta with meat and veggie sauces, salad, garlic bread and homemade desserts! Dinner and dessert, just $18 adults, $12 kids under 10! It’s so fun with raffles, 50-50, awesome silent auction and dessert auction! Since 2006, the low-income spay/neuter clinics have fixed more than 12,000 cats and dogs. Also available is curb-side take-out. To pre-order, call or text 406.452.SPAY (452-7729) through Friday October 25, then pick up at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, October 26. Spay-ghetti take-out is just $18 and includes salad and homemade dessert. For more information, call Leah Noel at 406-564-5612, or the Humane Society at 406-231-4722.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Mansfield Center will host a “Ghouls and Goblins Craft Show” from 9am to 3pm. Great Falls Farmers Market is sponsoring the annual event at the Great Falls Civic Center. No admission fees. Costume contest for children. Vendors will have candy for trick-or-treaters. For more information, call 406-761-3881.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest/Party. Event is from 10am to 11:30am, and is for kids/teens ages 3 to 14 and their caregivers. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Please leave store-bought costumes at home! To keep the contest fair to all, only costumes you make yourself using Library-provided supplies will be included in the contest. Winners will be chosen at 11am and will win a free gift card from Walmart to add finishing touches to their costume! Must be present to win. Other activities will include: making spooky snow-globes, musical chairs, and coloring. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406.453.034.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Get your FREE tickets to the Great Falls Symphony's Halloween Family Matinee at the Mansfield Theater. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. Program starts at 11am. Tickets will not be mailed to you - please select Print at Home when completing your ticket order. Click here to get tickets.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Falls Family Fun will host a Monster Bash Halloween Party from noon to 6pm at 207 Smelter Avenue NE. Come in your best monster costume for a chance to win a Gift Card! Slime Creation Station for all our crafty monsters! Don’t miss out on all the frightful fun! Bring your friends and family and join the Halloween festivities. For more information, call Keely Tingler at 406-315-1719, or click here.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Great Falls Elks Lodge will host Brews & Spirits Fall Fest IX at 500 First Avenue South starting at 5pm. $35 advanced tickets ($5 discount for current Lodge members/military members with valid ID); $40 at the door. Ages 21+. Unlimited tasting of Montana breweries and distilleries. Food 5:30 - 7:30; Silent Auction; 50/50; music by Perfect Sound. For more information, call Denise Riggin at 406-454-1305 or click here.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

