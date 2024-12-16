Good Morning, Montana (Monday, December 16, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good Monday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Light snow showers moving in this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line and low to mid 30s for central Montana.



Search at landfill for missing woman has been suspended. Click here.

Auto dealer buys shoes for children at Cameron Family Center. Click here.

Great Falls Fire Rescue warns of holiday decoration fire hazards. Click here.

Montana woman writes children's books about a boy and his horse. Click here.

A new state park for Montana? Click here.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18: Come enjoy Christmas Soundscapes at the CMR Russell High School auditorium from 7pm to 8pm. Steve Olson, composer and pianist, performs the world premier of his solo piano Christmas album. For more information, call 406-268-6100.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What did the policeman say to his bellybutton? You're under a vest! Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.



For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!