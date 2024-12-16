Great Falls auto dealer buys shoes for children at Cameron Family Center

GREAT FALLS — Earlier this week, Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls picked up the tab on a big purchase of shoes from Famous Footwear.
General manager of Lithia CJDR Brian Belderrain paid for 36 pairs of shoes for children.
Each pair goes toward a child in the care of the Great Falls Rescue Mission Cameron Family Center - just in time for the holidays.
“I think it's a perfect time,” says 11-year-old Collin Graham, a child at the Family Center. “Perfect Christmas gift.”
The children were brought to Famous Footwear by staff of the Center to pick out their favorite shoes. From boots, to light-up shoes, to Crocs, the children got exactly what they wanted.
"It's great knowing that you're making a difference, especially in the children's lives. They get really excited for their shoes,” says Balderrain.