GREAT FALLS — Earlier this week, Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls picked up the tab on a big purchase of shoes from Famous Footwear.

Great Falls auto dealer buys shoes for children at Cameron Family Center

General manager of Lithia CJDR Brian Belderrain paid for 36 pairs of shoes for children.

Each pair goes toward a child in the care of the Great Falls Rescue Mission Cameron Family Center - just in time for the holidays.

“I think it's a perfect time,” says 11-year-old Collin Graham, a child at the Family Center. “Perfect Christmas gift.”

The children were brought to Famous Footwear by staff of the Center to pick out their favorite shoes. From boots, to light-up shoes, to Crocs, the children got exactly what they wanted.



"It's great knowing that you're making a difference, especially in the children's lives. They get really excited for their shoes,” says Balderrain.

