Trending News + Weather (Thursday, January 9, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER: Sunny and pleasant. Wind west-southwest at 5-15 mph. Watch for slick roads and sidewalks this morning!
- Suspect in armed standoff has been identified. Click here.
- Which Montana county ranks as the 'drunkest' in America? Click here.
- Train collides with car in Cut Bank. Click here.
- No off-season: Montana ranchers work through the winter. Click here.
COMING UP: SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1: Come enjoy the 40th annual Walleye Banquet from 4pm to 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., dinner 6:45 p.m. We will have several raffles, silent auction, live auction, and an excellent Walleye Dinner. All proceeds benefit our surrounding communities. For more information, call Brenda Hanson at 406-868-2676.
Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why did the sun go to school? To get brighter! (Sent From Viewer: )
Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.
For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!