Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, November 21, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER: Partly cloudy. Scattered rain/freezing rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures range from the mid 20s for the Hi-Line to mid 40s from Helena over to Lewistown. Great Falls will warm to around 33 degrees. Steadier snow expected for the Rocky Mountain Front.
- Donated Christmas tree goes up in downtown Great Falls. Click here.
- Mike Zadick and others put beards on the line for fundraising effort. Click here.
- Blackfeet offering $1,000 to name new business in Heart Butte. Click here.
- Bison Ford wants you to help 'stuff the truck' for Toys For Tots. Click here.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22: The Great Falls Community Jazz and Concert Band will perform at New Hope Lutheran Church ( 3125 Fifth Avenue South) from 7pm to 8:30pm. John Gemberling leads the Community Jazz Band in concert Friday evening. The 65-piece Community Concert Band takes the stage Sunday, November 24th at 2 pm. Dennis Granlie conducts. For more information, call 406-788-0285.
Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you call a man without a body and a nose? No body nose (knows)!
Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com .
For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!