Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, November 21, 2024)

WEATHER: Partly cloudy. Scattered rain/freezing rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures range from the mid 20s for the Hi-Line to mid 40s from Helena over to Lewistown. Great Falls will warm to around 33 degrees. Steadier snow expected for the Rocky Mountain Front.



Donated Christmas tree goes up in downtown Great Falls. Click here.

Mike Zadick and others put beards on the line for fundraising effort. Click here.

Blackfeet offering $1,000 to name new business in Heart Butte. Click here.

Bison Ford wants you to help 'stuff the truck' for Toys For Tots. Click here.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22: The Great Falls Community Jazz and Concert Band will perform at New Hope Lutheran Church ( 3125 Fifth Avenue South) from 7pm to 8:30pm. John Gemberling leads the Community Jazz Band in concert Friday evening. The 65-piece Community Concert Band takes the stage Sunday, November 24th at 2 pm. Dennis Granlie conducts. For more information, call 406-788-0285.



