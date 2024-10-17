Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, October 17, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy, cool and a bit breezy. Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s.

Great Falls library has kicked off their annual AAUW book sale. Click here.

Great Falls airport is campaigning for a direct flight to Los Angeles. Click here.

Montana students are practicing earthquake response. Click here.

COMING UP:

OCTOBER 16-OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale. Event will be from 9am-5pm except Thursday which is 9am-7pm. The second week all items are half price and the last Saturday is the sack sale. The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books. Everything has been donated by our generous community and funds raised are used to support scholarships and all local libraries. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 17: The Great Falls Civic Center Gibson Room will host the Statewide Independent Living Council of Montana UM Rural Institute, and North Central Independent Living Services Inc. invite north central Montanans to two free community focus groups seeking feedback from people with disabilities, caregivers, and families who currently live in and or provide north-central Montanans with disabilities. Community First Choice Personal Assistance Services (home heathcare ) or are waiting to receive services offered by Montana's 3 Disability Waiver programs - Big Sky SDMI or DD waivers. Address is 2 Park Drive South. For more information call Shyla Patera at 406-452-9834.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Where did the pirate go to buy his hook? The secondhand store.

