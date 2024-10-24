Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, October 24, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny & cool today. Breezy with gusts of 30-40mph. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We’ve got a mild weekend ahead before a major pattern shift next week. There is a strong signal that the extended forecast will run cooler-than-average across the West through at least the first week in November.



A ballot box video in Glacier County has stirred controversy. Click here.

Yarn & Honey has re-opened at a new location. Click here.

A pickup truck crashed into a hotel room in Billings. Click here.

Check out this time-lapse video of the sunrise in Great Falls from Wednesday:

Time-lapse: Sunrise In Great Falls

THROUGH OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library will host its annual AAUW Book Sale. Event will be from 9am-5pm except Thursday which is 9am-7pm. The second week all items are half price and the last Saturday is the sack sale. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25: Studio 706 Artists Guild will host a Fall Festival Art & Craft Sale from 10am to 7pm in Great Falls. There will be art and crafts for sale on the second floor of the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue. For more information, call Steve Tilleraas at 406-590-0092.



