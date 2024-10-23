Yarn & Honey re-opens at a new location

Yarn & Honey has re-opened at a new location in Great Falls, specializing in knit, crochet, stitching supplies and classes. The new location is at 920 Central Avenue.

Yarn & Honey has been part of the Great Falls community since 2019, when Carrie Johnson bought the yarn store previously known as Pam’s Knit 'N' Stitch.

Yarn & Honey moves to new location

Johnson had learned how to knit as a young girl at Pam’s Knit 'N' Stitch, and now carries on the legacy, helping others find their passion for knitting.

She says, “Pam’s Knit and Stitch, she's the one who taught me how to knit. Pam bought it from her mother in law, Ruth, and my grandmother went to Ruth's. I went to Ruth's when I was in junior high because I was a stitcher. And for years Pam was like, ‘You can learn how to knit,’ and I'm like, ‘No, I can't’, and she finally convinced me to."

When she bought the store five years ago, Johnson renamed the store Yarn & Honey, as she sells her family’s local honey products from Smoot Honey Company, as well as yarns from independent dyers in Montana.

With a new location just a few blocks down the street from the old one, the new building now belongs solely to Yarn & Honey.

Johnson says, “Our goal, my husband and mine, was to buy our own building, and we finally managed to buy this one and remodel it and turn it into exactly what we wanted for our yarn store”.



The building also offers a more dynamic space for the classes and open table sessions the store offers.

These open table sessions bring together anyone with any level of skill wanting a space to work on their projects.

Whether it’s embroidery, knitting, crocheting, or felting, the store offers a space to learn and find a community.

Karin Langbehn is a knitter who often attends the open table sessions. She says, “We do have a knitting community, and it's great because the ladies back there have been knitting a lot longer than I. They can help me when I mess up, they can help me learn new things. I can knit, but it’s nice to do it with someone else”.

Click here to visit the Yarn & Honey website.