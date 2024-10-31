Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, October 31, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday - and Happy Halloween!!! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Clouds increase throughout the day with high temperatures slightly below average in the 40’s and 50’s. If you’re thinking about Trick or Treating tonight, temperatures will be in the 30’s/40’s until 10 pm, with 5 to 10 mph winds. A series of Pacific weather systems moves in today keeping temperatures cool and increasing chances for light snow and rain, though mostly in western and southwestern Montana. Great Falls and Helena have chances of seeing some precipitation tonight. Expect low temperatures once again in the 20’s for the region.



TRENDING TODAY



Great Falls couple goes big on holiday decorations - click here.

Juveniles in custody after gunshot in Great Falls - click here.

Suspect in brutal axe murder arrested - click here.

Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale - click here.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter earns "no-kill" designation - click here.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Brush Crazy (315 Central Avenue) will host Paint Yourself as a Zombie from 5pm to 8pm. To register, visit brushcrazy.com. Then send in a photo you want to paint as a zombie @ studio1@brushcrazy.com at least 24 hrs in advance so it will be sketched into a zombie for you. For more information, call 406-315-4260.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Greater Good Health in Great Falls (405 Third Street NW) will host Halloween Bingo for Seniors from 2pm to 4pm. Come play bingo with us for FREE! We'll have fun prizes, snacks, and plenty of laughs. Feeling festive? Join in our costume contest—dress up if you want and add to the fun! For more information, call Amee Ellsworth at 406-207-4845.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Do you know why skeletons are so calm? Because nothing gets under their skin!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!