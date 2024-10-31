Police responded to a report of a gunshot fired in the vicinity of Second Avenue North and 8th Street in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Juveniles in custody after reports of gunshot in Great Falls

The initial report came in at about 5:15 pm.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Several juveniles believed to be involved in the incident were taken into custody.

A section in front of an apartment building on the northwest corner of the intersection was cordoned off as police investigated.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.