Good Morning, Montana (Tuesday, January 7, 2025)

WEATHER: Decreasing clouds. Wind increases this evening. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front starting at noon today due to blowing and drifting snow. Daytime highs ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Montana State falls to North Dakota State in title game. Click here.

City of Great Falls clarifies water service line inspections. Click here.

Authorities identify 2 teens who died in a crash in Missoula County. Click here.

Singer is bringing Patsy Cline tribute show to Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1: Come enjoy the 40th annual Walleye Banquet from 4pm to 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., dinner 6:45 p.m. We will have several raffles, silent auction, live auction, and an excellent Walleye Dinner. All proceeds benefit our surrounding communities. For more information, call Brenda Hanson at 406-868-2676.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why does keeping tropical fish in your home reduce stress and anxiety? Because of the indoor fins!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

