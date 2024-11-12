Good Morning, Montana (Tuesday, November 12, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

Why the delay in mailing Cascade County property tax bills? Click here.

Rally held for Helena man shot by police after stabbing officer. Click here.

A Great Falls woman works to place headstones for unmarked graves of veterans. Click here.

Veteran-owned business spotlight: Electric City Coffee. Click here.

COMING UP: NOVEMBER 11-13: The Montana Agricultural Center in Fort Benton will host “StrongHer Together: A Conference for Women in Agriculture.” Our goal is to provide opportunities to network, learn, and collaborate with other rural women in Central Montana. The event starts on Monday, November 11th with a social hour at The Grand Union with a wine tasting and live music from The Lucky Valentine's. The event will start again Tuesday morning with a full day of speakers, presentations, coffee & baked goods, two breaks with snacks, lunch, and dinner provided as part of your registration fee. The event concludes at noon on Wednesday, November 13th. We also have retail/informational vendor booths. The cost to attend is $145 for a single admission or $175 for a vendor booth. For more information, call Stacy Bronec at 307-272-2441, or click here.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!