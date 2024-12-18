Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, December 18, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good Wednesday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Decreasing clouds. Very windy with widespread wind gusts to 60-70 mph and a few isolated gusts to 80-100 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Wintry mix possible for the Hi-Line east of Havre to Glasgow.



Investigation continues into child's death in Lewistown. Click here.

Belt/Armington dump site closed until further notice. Click here.

Fentanyl trafficking ring in Great Falls has been 'dismantled'. Click here.

Homicide suspect appears in Pondera County court. Click here.

COMING UP:

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18: Come enjoy Christmas Soundscapes at the CMR Russell High School auditorium from 7pm to 8pm. Steve Olson, composer and pianist, performs the world premier of his solo piano Christmas album. For more information, call 406-268-6100.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19: Greater Good Health will host Christmas Bingo from 2pm to 4pm at 405 Third Street NW (Suite 102) in Great Falls. Bingo cards are free and so is the fun and laughs. We have great snacks and fun prizes! Please call 406-964-4596 to let us know to expect you so we can plan accordingly. Don't forget to wear your ugly sweater!

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19: Haute Hive in Great Falls (721 Central Avenue) will host a Christmas Cookie Decorating Class from 6pm to 8pm. Join us for an evening of fun decorating Christmas themed cookies. Grab your best friends for a fun holiday workshop with B & B Craft with Me. Enjoy a complimentary charcuterie cup and a delicious hot cocoa bar while decorating cookies. No experience necessary. We supply everything needed to decorate your festive cookies. Cost is $65. Class includes all decorating supplies; ½ dozen cookies for you to decorate and take home; recipes and instructions; basic cookie decorating techniques. To sign up, or for more information, call 406-564-7784, or click here.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why was the letter ‘E’ the only letter to get a gift from Santa? It’s because all the other letter were Not E (naughty). (Sent From Viewer: Jamey Bowden)

