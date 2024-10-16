Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, October 16, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds and turning breezy. Mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

The Hunter's Supermoon rises tonight and will be full Thursday morning at 5:26am. It is the brightest moon of the year and will be 14% brighter-than-average full moon.

COMING UP: THURSDAY OCTOBER 17: The Great Falls Civic Center Gibson Room will host the Statewide Independent Living Council of Montana UM Rural Institute, and North Central Independent Living Services Inc. invite north central Montanans to two free community focus groups seeking feedback from people with disabilities, caregivers, and families who currently live in and or provide north-central Montanans with disabilities. Community First Choice Personal Assistance Services (home heathcare ) or are waiting to receive services offered by Montana's 3 Disability Waiver programs - Big Sky SDMI or DD waivers. Address is 2 Park Drive South. For more information call Shyla Patera at 406-452-9834.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why do all dads take extra socks with them to golf? In case they get a hole in 1.

