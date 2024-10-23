Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, October 23, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers, mainly impacting southwest Montana. High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The city of Great Falls plans to reinstate parking violation procedures. Click here.

The Newberry in downtown Great Falls marks three years of shows, weddings, and impact. Click here.

There is an E. Coli outbreak linked to certain McDonald's hamburgers. Click here.

COMING UP:

THROUGH OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale. Event will be from 9am-5pm except Thursday which is 9am-7pm. The second week all items are half price and the last Saturday is the sack sale. The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books. Everything has been donated by our generous community and funds raised are used to support scholarships and all local libraries. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23: Great Falls Public Schools will host a Job Fair; openings include substitute teachers, custodians, crossing guards, food service staff, paraprofessionals, and more. The job fair will be from 3pm until 5pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). There will be on-the-spot interviews, and having the application already filled out will help expedite the process. If you're interested, you can fill out an application prior to the event; applications can be found on the GFPS website.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why aren't noses 12 inches? Because then it would be A FOOT! (Sent to us by viewer: Jamey Bowden)

