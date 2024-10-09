Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, October 9, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front with very warm temps! It could be our last day above 80 degrees!

Tragic news this morning: the body of missing 27-year old Meghan Rouns was found in the Missouri River yesterday afternoon. Click here.

A 200-year-old barn originally built in Ohio has found a new home on the banks of the Missouri River in Cascade. Click here.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 10: Come to Big Sky Quilts (1525 10th Avenue South #2) from 10am to 5:30pm to see Montana's McKenna's art works up close and personal. This gorgeous collection of McKenna’s quilts transformed into art on fabric gives you a unique way to see the beauty of Montana's natural world. Plus! McKenna's daughter will be here to meet, greet and answer any questions. For more information, call Joyce Watson at 406-727-1757, or click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why don't they play poker in the jungle? Too many cheetahs.



