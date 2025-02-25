One person was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a house fire in Great Falls on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

1 person hospitalized after Great Falls house fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 3600 block of Ninth Avenue South just before 1 a.m.

The agency said in a news release on Monday that Engine 3’s crew deployed a handline to the backside of the home, quickly working to extinguish the fire before advancing another line to the front for interior fire control and search operations.

During the primary search, firefighters found an unresponsive person in the hallway and removed them from the house.

With the assistance of Engine 1’s crew, GFFR personnel administered a Cyanokit, a specialized treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning carried by Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Great Falls Emergency Services took the person to Benefis Health System; due to the severity of hte person's condition, the patient was later flown to Salt Lake City for further treatment.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and is currently uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, with the case assigned to GFFR’s Fire Prevention Bureau.

“We are grateful for the swift and coordinated efforts of our GFFR crews in both fire suppression and life-saving medical intervention,” stated Fire Chief Jones. “This incident highlights the critical importance of our specialized training and equipment in protecting our community.”

We will update you if we get more information, including any donation drives or fundraisers.

