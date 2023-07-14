1 person seriously injured in Great Falls house fire

A person sustained serious burn injuries in a house fire in Great Falls on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Great Falls Fire Rescue assistant chief Mike McIntosh says that firefighters responded at 5:30 p.m. to the fire at 317 Tenth Avenue SW.

Dispatch provided information that the occupant was out of the house, but had sustained burns from the fire.

Engine 4 arrived at 5:38pm to find the house with smoke showing.

Firefighters entered the house and found heavy smoke conditions, and the fire was in the living room.

The crews got the fire under control at 6:02pm, and were able to keep the fire contained to the living room.

The fire caused extensive damage to the living room and its contents; the rest of the house sustained smoke damage.

The sole occupant of the house was taken to Benefis hospital for burn injuries.

McIntosh says the last report given on the person was that the burn injuries were serious, and the person was being flown to a burn center in Salt Lake City.

The occupant of the house had two pets - a dog that made it out safely, and a cat that perished in the fire.

McIntosh says the initial investigation indicates that the fire was caused by smoking materials.

There is no word yet on the dollar amount of damage to the house.

We will update you if we get more information, including how the community may be able to help the person.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter