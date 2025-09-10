GREAT FALLS — Cooking for yourself is a skill that many young people struggle to master before reaching adulthood - now the Great Falls Public Library has launched a new program to provide youths with culinary recipes and tools.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

5 Meals To Make Before You Graduate

The project, named "Five Meals to Make Before You Graduate," is a continuation of the library's summer Future Chefs program, which taught younger children how to make dishes like sandwich wraps and coffee cakes.

"We actually started during the summer with younger kids, a kids' cooking club that we did once a week," said Carol Millsap, Youth Service Specialist.

It was so successful that they decided to branch out to teenagers preparing to graduate from high school.

The program teaches kids how to prepare five nutritious, appetizing, and practical meals before they leave for college or the workforce.

"Five meals to make before you graduate is teen-focused," Millsap pointed out. "And we're making some pretty complex, tasty, healthy stuff."

Millsap said the concept originated from personal experience: "My coworker came up with the concept since, when she left for college, she had no knowledge of how to cook. So you'd starve to death!

Courses are held once a week after school at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Teens can prepare a complete dinner, eat it immediately, or take it home to share with their family.

MTN News

By the end of the school year, each participant will have mastered five go-to recipes.

Importantly, the program is open to the public's youth, regardless of their ability to pay.

"We hope people come down and check us out," McFadden stated.

Upcoming classes:

- September 16: Dress Up Your Ramen

- September 23: Taco Tuesday

- September 30: Grilled Cheese and from-scratch tomato soup

For more information, click here to visit the library website, call 406-453-0349 ext. 215, or email cmillsap@greatfallslibrary.org

The classes are held at the Fresh Rescue Community Kitchen at 513 Second Avenue South.