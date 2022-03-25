7 siblings make Meadow Lark Country Club feel like family

GREAT FALLS — A country club is supposed to give off a family feel. At Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls, family means even more as currently, seven of their employees are brothers and sisters.

Former head golf professional at Meadow Lark, Dudley Beard, was the first to offer some of the siblings work after his wife was the one to sell the Mitchells their home when they moved here in 2019.

“[Dudley] came over and asked our parents if we wanted a job and so our mom was like ‘yes you’re getting a job,’” Autumn Mitchell recalled.

The Mitchell family consists of 13 kids, three of which are back home in Riverside, California while the other ten are here in Great Falls. Eden, Autumn, Maliyah, Micaylah, Brayden, Ryland and Stephanie are the seven Meadow Lark employees that help run the pro shop, driving range, bag room and restaurant which essentially covers most of the golf and dining duties needed for a country club.

“They’re all fun in their different way,” Eden Mitchell said. “I like pro shop because I get to see the members and I get to have normal conversation with them about golf…and then in the restaurant here, I get to know them on more of a personal level.”

With so many of them providing a wide-range of duties at the country club, it’s hard not to think that in some way, they have some stake in it.

“Yeah, we always joke around that we’re going to own the whole place,” Autumn said jokingly.

Despite, the appreciation for the work and the relationships they have with the members, working with siblings isn’t always easy.

Some of them have been working there for about three years and not every one of their shared shifts goes smoothly but at the end of the day, they’re family and that’s what matters most to them.

“The worst part is like if you had a fight the day before and you have to see them the next day,” Eden mentioned. “It can be a little challenging working with siblings and fun, it just depends on the day.”

As the saying goes, it takes a village and for Meadow Lark Country Club, that village is the Mitchells.



