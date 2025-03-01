A new principal for Meadow Lark Elementary School

GREAT FALLS — After a long career in education culminating in serving as the principal of Meadow Lark Elementary School, Teresa Sprague has announced her retirement. The position was opened up to current district principals, and after careful consideration, a new hire has been made - Lyndsey Stulc:

Stulc currently serves as principal at West Elementary School.

After six years at West, Stulc will begin her new position as principal of Meadow Lark on July 1, 2025.

“I’ve already had students coming in today and hugging me, and I have to reassure them that we still have a lot of school left,” says Stulc. “We are not taking our foot off the gas pedal here, and we'll be finishing strong.”

Theresa, who has long been a mentor to Stulc will continue to work closely with her successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Prior to her tenure at west, Stulc was a principal in Ulm for four years.

“I’ve already had some Meadow Lark staff members reach out to me today. That definitely was reassuring and made me feel welcomed, and I appreciate that and just very excited to meet everyone,” says Stulc.

There is no word yet on who will become the next principal at West.