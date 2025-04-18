After 41 years, Benefis celebrates beloved volunteer manager’s retirement

GREAT FALLS — It was a red-carpet celebration at Benefis Health System as staff, volunteers, and leadership gathered to honor a woman whose impact can hardly be measured in words.

Kathy Yarger, Manager of Volunteers at Benefis, is retiring after 41 years of dedicated service, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, leadership, and tireless energy.

WATCH:

Benefis celebrates beloved volunteer manager’s retirement

“How is everybody? Thank you for coming today. Thank you for joining our red carpet celebration,” Kathy said as she welcomed the crowd — a group made up of colleagues, friends, and the many volunteers she has led over the decades.

Those who have worked alongside her say it’s hard to imagine Benefis without her.

“When I first came here, Kathy amazed me," said Gloria Badgett, a longtime Benefis volunteer. "She had hundreds of volunteers. But every time she saw me, she always knew what was going on in my life.”

Kathy's journey began at Benefis on April 17, 1984, when she started in activities at the Skilled Nursing Center. Over the years, her role grew to oversee every corner of the hospital's extensive volunteer program, from the gift shop to the chaplain program — supporting more than 440 active volunteers and seven chaplains.

Even the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t slow her down. She found new ways to keep the spirit of giving alive, organizing departments to become secret Santas for families in need during the holidays.

“She’s like the Energizer Bunny. She’s got so much energy,” Badgett said with a smile.

Benefis CEO John Goodnow highlighted the sheer scale of Kathy’s impact, noting that in 2024 alone, volunteers logged an astonishing 73,666 hours.

Kathy says her decision to retire exactly 41 years after her start date felt symbolic. As for what comes next? She has big plans to travel, spend time working on her home and yard, and — unsurprisingly — continue giving back through volunteer work.

“You know, the thing about anybody that volunteers is they do it to give back to their community," Kathy said. "But you end up getting far more out of it than you ever put into it.”

As she shared a hug with Goodnow during her farewell, Kathy expressed heartfelt gratitude for the community she helped build — and the lives she’s touched over four decades.