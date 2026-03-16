Here’s a fun way to get out and enjoy some quality time with your pups. This Saturday, March 21st the American Kennel Club is hosting a fetch test at Newman Stables in Great Falls.

It’s a low pressure, non-competitive event perfect for introducing your dog to AKC sports or earning a fetch title.

AKC Fetch Test coming up in Great Falls

Dogs as young as six months enrolled with AKC, can participate - enrollment is available on the day of the event.

The test is designed to provide both physical and mental exercise, with dogs earning titles at four levels: novice, intermediate, advanced and retrieve.

The testing runs all day, but entries close at 5 pm.

It’s a great opportunity to have fun and challenge your dog in a friendly environment.

For more information, call 406-727-6046 or click here.