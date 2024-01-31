Alluvion Health CEO announces resignation

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health on Wedneday announced that Trista Besich has resigned as its Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024. There is no word at this point on the reason for her departure.

Besich joined Alluvion Health in 2015 as the Chief Financial Officer and became the CEO in January 2018.

The Alluvion Health Board of Directors has appointed Bill Preston as the acting CEO, saying that he has "a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Alluvion Health's values and objectives."

Preston joined Alluvion Health in January of 2022 and has been serving as Vice President of Integrated Services. He is expected to continue serving as CEO as Alluvion begins the process of finding and hiring a new permanent CEO.

Alluvion Health noted in a news release that the Board of Directors "appreciates the efforts of Ms. Besich over the past few years to expand Alluvion’s presence and impact the health and well-being of the Great Falls and local community."

In September 2023, Alluvion announced it was making what it calls "essential adjustments" to its organizational structure, including a "reduction in force."

Alluvion said at the time that the reductions will not impact patient-facing employees, and says the changes will have no impact on patient care.

The organization also announced in September rolling leadership furloughs, which the organization says will reduce leadership expenses by 25%, citing "challenges faced with Medicaid in relation to claims processing."

That news came after Alluvion announced it would temporarily stop construction at the Rocky Mountain Building on 601 Central Avenue. While the initial budget for the renovation project was around $22 million, that budget has since been revised to more than $40 million to account for inflationary impacts.

Alluvion Health is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center governed by a Board of Directors comprised of at least 51% patients, and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Bureau of Primary Health Care.

