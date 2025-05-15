Animal welfare agencies get a boost from Leadership Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Leadership Great Falls' last session of the year focused on making change in the community, and participants opted to do so by supporting animal adoptions in our community.

The group was given three hours to make a difference and spent that time at the MacLean-Cameron Adoption Center, volunteering their time to help out around the facility.

"This ties in really well with, honestly, what all of us care about. We really care about our community, so being able to share something or being able to help in some way or bring a smile. That's what we care about. And that's what we as leaders are trying to accomplish," Tia Kanigan said.

The Leadership Great Falls class was also given money, which they are using to sponsor the adoption of two animals at MacLean-Cameron.

Leadership Great Falls is a program offered through the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce that allows people from different businesses and agencies in the community to learn about issues and events in our community, such as human services, education, health and medical, and public safety.

