Another new apartment complex is in the works for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new apartment complex is being planned in Great Falls. The new 432-unit complex is slated to be built on the currently empty lot along Second Avenue North just east of 38th Street.

The apartment buildings will be three-story buildings (above-ground) and will include basement storage areas.

The first phase of building is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023, with the first four buildings being complete by the spring of 2024. Each phase will have four of the 12 buildings completed.

The next phase of buildings will be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2025, with the last phase being completed in the spring of 2027. The complex is being built by Silver Stone Enterprises.

There is also a 216-unit apartment complex being built near the Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine; the school is expected to open in the fall of 2023. The apartments are being built across from Central Catholic High School on 18th Avenue South.

Construction began several weeks ago on a new apartment complex near downtown - Lofts At The Station. Construction is underway near the Milwaukee Station building at the intersection of River Drive and 1st Avenue North. The five-story complex will feature 121 apartment units, along with restaurant spaces and a coffee shop.

The Arc apartment complex is being built near the intersection of Division Road and Smelter Avenue. The 216-unit complex will feature nine 24-unit buildings, with studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. There will also be a clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. The first units are scheduled to be available in Autumn 2022.



