Around-the-world cyclist visits Great Falls to spread humanitarian message

Somen Debnath is traveling through Great Falls on Thursday to further his mission of spreading HIV and AIDS awareness via bicycle to the world.

Debnath has been cycling non-stop for the last sixteen years, and has been to 191 countries around the globe to promote his advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness and Indian culture.

Debnath's journey is officially called, "Around the World Bicycle Tour for HIV/AIDS Awareness Programme & Presentation of Indian Culture.”

He began the adventure in May 2004, just two days after earning his degree in zoology from the University of Calcutta.

He is in Montana this week spending time talking with city officials about his humanitarian message.

He said, “Life is a journey…it is a duty, duty, duty. One duty is for yourself, one duty for Almighty, and one duty for society. Life is a journey so where it will take me, I feel like I’m a nomad, so everywhere is my family and that’s why we’re dedicated to biking all these cities.”

He smiled, "It’s lovely to meet, not six billion people, but maybe 20 million.”

Debnath's next stop after Montana will be North Dakota.