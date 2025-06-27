Arson suspected in Great Falls fire

A suspect is in custody after a small fire in Great Falls.

It happened early on Friday, June 27, 2025, in an alley next to a garage on the 900 block of Third Avenue North.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched at 1:37 a.m. and found a small fire burning up the side of a garage.

Crews extinguished the fire, minimizing the damage to the exterior of the garage.

GFFR said that evidence was found that the fire was deliberately set, and that a suspect was taken into custody by Great Falls police officers.

There were no injuries reported.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, and the investigation continues.