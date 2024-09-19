Assault victim continues to recover in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Jake Kraus remains hospitalized in Great Falls after a brutal and senseless assault more than a week ago - but he is making progress in his recovery.

After spending days in a medically-induced coma, he is now conscious and beginning to be able to walk and talk, according to his wife Chrissy.

Chrissy says that they are awaiting acceptance at a hospital in Colorado that specializes in treating people with traumatic brain injuries.

(SEPTEMBER 13, 2024) Jake Kraus remains hospitalized in Great Falls after a brutal and senseless assault by several people on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Jake, 37 years old, was headed home after a night out at the Newberry when the unthinkable happened.

Jake's father Mark Kraus explained, “He ended up getting jumped and beat up and injured pretty bad.”

According to the Great Falls Police Department, surveillance video from businesses in the area showed three people attacking Jake.

Two of the suspects were seen stomping on his head; one of the suspects rummaged through Jake's pockets.

The suspects, all under the age of 20, were soon arrested, and are now facing felony charges of aggravated assault (see below).

At this point, there is no word on the suspected motive for the attack.

Jake is facing a long road to recovery; his family worries he may have sustained brain damage.

According to his wife, Jake is still in the ICU with a brain hemorrhage resulting in a traumatic brain injury: "He has limb function but it’s undetermined the level of cognitive function he will have when he awakens."

Mark said, “That’s when it really runs through my head, when I slow down enough, when I’m not here talking to the nurses and the doctors. The thing that gets me the most is the fact that I can’t do nothing about it except wait until he wakes up.”

He continued, “It’s just one step at a time – waiting for him to wake up. You just sit there and hope that he’s going to wake up sooner than later, you know?”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; click here if you would like to help.

