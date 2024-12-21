GREAT FALLS — It began a few years ago with the support of several organizations that help to mitigate the homeless issue in Great Falls and Montana. Their plan? To restore and renovate the historic Baatz building in downtown Great Falls.

Baatz Building in Great Falls nears leasing period

Built in 1913, the building has served as a hotel, bar, storefront, and housing center over its century-long history. It was most recently occupied in the late 2010’s. It had since fell vacant, until a few years ago. NeighborWorks identified the building as an ideal location for affordable housing in 2020

“We are really doing a great job of bringing this building back to life,” says Executive Director of NeighborWorks Great Falls, Sherrie Arey.

When it’s finished in 2025, the Baatz building will serve a new purpose. It will be classified as a supportive housing project, specializing in the shelter of the chronically homeless and recently homeless. It will feature 25 units including studios, one bedroom, and two bedrooms all with ADA-sized bathrooms as well as a food pantry, laundry room and offices for revolving service providers.

Interested service providers include Opportunities Inc., Indian Family Health Clinic, Alluvion, Touro, and more.

“These are ways of helping folks become more empowered as they start their journey to be housed again,” says Arey.



Of course, NeighborWorks couldn’t do it alone. They’ve had the help of several experienced contractors and consultants, plus countless man-hours removing debris from the vacated building. Due to the restorative nature of the project, NeighborWorks called upon a sister organization in Missoula named Homeword.

“We had a ton of experience in that this is our sixth adaptive reuse of a historic building,” says Heather McMilin, Project Development Director at Homeword.

Since the Baatz building is registered as a historic site as of early-2024, Homeword were also able to help secure funding for the building through the use of historic tax credits. As a registered historic site, developers can sell federal and state historic credits to private investors who give money for the project. To date, $1.7 million has been raised in federal credits for the renovation, along with $400,000 in state credits.

As for the future of the building, Arey hopes to complete leasing by May of 2025. An open house is planned for March of 2025.

