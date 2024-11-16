GREAT FALLS — There’s been some speculation as to what’s being done with the boarded-up building across from Dairy Queen at 2900 10th Avenue South.

Benefis is relocating one of its clinics

The answer isn’t another car wash or casino, but rather an expanded second location for a Benefis Health System urgent care facility.

The clinic, which has a target opening date of August 2025, will be Benefis’ second walk-in clinic location.

There has been some misconception. One frequest question has been, “Why is the hospital expanding its footprint when they don’t have enough medical professionals?”



The answer? It’s not an expansion, but rather a relocation of an already existing service. The current walk-in clinic which sits adjacent to the South Tower will move into the new space.

“It’s just really providing more space for those specialists that we have. Since we do have over 380 providers in our system. We just are needing more space to be able to provide services,” says Director of Operations, Stacy Allen.

Some specialists will move into the walk-in clinic’s current space.

The new urgent care will have some unique capabilities such as occupational healthcare for staff of the hospital, and an onsite pharmacy, lab, and imaging.

The acquired building has been owned by Benefis by years. It used to be a community health store.

“It’s a building that was ours in the past, and we just are changing what the service will be at that location with them, improvements so that we can provide, a convenient location for our patients right off of 10th,” says Allen.

