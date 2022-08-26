Best-selling author Jamie Ford visits Great Falls book store

Jamie Ford, a best-selling author from Great Falls, visited Cassiopeia Books on Central Avenue on Thursday evening, August 25, 2022.

Ford signed copies of his latest book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” which has already been optioned for a TV series.

“The book is about inherited trauma,” said Ford. “That sounds really heavy so I tend to call this my epigenetic love story. I start with the genetic line of a woman named Afong Moy. She was a real historic figure she was the first Chinese woman to come to America in the 1830’s. She was brought over and she toured up and down the east coast from Buffalo, New York, to Cuba.”

Ford shares insight about his new book:



Ford earned New York Times best-selling status for "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet."

On the day it was released, it received a strong endorsement from a book club powerhouse, as "Today" show co-host Jenna Bush Hager named it as her latest book club pick.

On being named a Read With Jenna Book Club Pick, Ford said: “It’s a big deal. Jenna is the heir apparent to Oprah as far as book clubs. She has a huge voice in the industry.”



TRENDING ARTICLES

