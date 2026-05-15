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Black Eagle fire department mourns the passing of retired Captain Dave Lee

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The Black Eagle Fire Department is mourning the recent passing of retired Captain Dave Lee, who served the department and community for 27 years.

Black Eagle Fire Department mourns the passing of retired Captain Dave Lee

The agency said that Lee dedicated his career to protecting others with professionalism, leadership, and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on every member of this department and the citizens he served.

Throughout his career, Captain Lee was respected not only as a firefighter and officer, but also as a mentor, friend, and role model. His commitment to service and the fire service brotherhood will never be forgotten.

A funeral procession was held in Great Falls on Friday, May 15, 2026.

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