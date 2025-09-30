Bricks & Minifigs opening soon in Great Falls

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — A new store that aims to let people “rebuild, reuse, and reimagine” is opening soon in Great Falls.

Bricks & Minifigs is set to open on October 11, 2025 at 2414 11th Avenue South.

Brad Martinich and his wife are opening the franchise location that specializes in all things LEGO - new sets in box, retired sets in box, used sets pre-assembled, bulk tables (loose LEGO so you can find specific pieces), and mini-figures.

The website states: "Our motto at Bricks & Minifigs is 'rebuild, reuse, and reimagine.' Come to our store to find new sets as well as retired LEGO sets and bulk LEGO pieces. Have LEGO sets or bulk you want to find a new home? Come to Bricks & minifigs to sell or trade your old collections!"

Click here to visit the website; click here to visit the Facebook page.

There are more than 130 stores across the country, including one in Billings, and one scheduled to open in Bozeman in several months.

