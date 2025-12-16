'Bringing The U To You' announces 2026 schedule

Organizers of the "Bringing The U To You" lecture series this week announced the speakers for the 2026 upcoming events. It is a collaborative effort of the University of Montana Alumni Association and Montana State University Alumni Foundation, and is organized by a committee of alumni from both schools.

January 15: Seth Bodnar, UM president, “Inclusive Prosperity: How UM is working to drive social mobility, workforce development and economic growth across Montana”

January 29: Dr. Brock LaMeres, MSU professor, “From Montana to the Moon: The Story of MSU's Moon Computer”

February 12: Mark Fiege, MSU, “What Makes Montana Montana? Reconciling the Past, Present and Future of our State in a Time of Dramatic Change”

February 26: Dr. Mary -Ann Sontag, UM, “When Grief Comes Calling: Helping Children, Teens and Ourselves”

Series passes are $25, and will be available at Kaufman’s Menswear in downtown Great Falls (411 Central Avenue), and can also be ordered by calling 406-899-0277.

Tickets for individual lectures are sold at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students.

Lectures are at 7 p.m. at Great Falls College-MSU's Heritage Hall.

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.