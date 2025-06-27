'Brother Van' House Museum is open for summer tours (2025)

GREAT FALLS — When you think of important people in Great Falls’ history you might think of Charlie Russell’s name first, but another name that should be remembered is William Wesley Van Orsdel, also known as Brother Van.

The Brother Van Experience Committee has been keeping his home and legacy alive for the past 25 years.

'Brother Van' House Museum is open for summer tours

Brother Van came to Montana on a steamboat in 1872. His main goal was to “to sing, to preach, and to encourage people to be good.”

He became well-known across the state and was known as the “best loved man in Montana.”

He never really resided in one specific place since he was often traveling - that is, until he moved into the parsonage in Great Falls with the resident pastor and his family in 1910.

Brother Van lived in this house whenever he was in town, until he died in 1919.

Every room needed repainting, the floors needed to be refinished, and the appropriate furniture needed to be found. So, the committee did just that.

Tours can be scheduled year round to visit the house and learn about Brother Van, but from July 8th through August 1st, you can stop by Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

The house museum is located at 113 Sixth Street North.