BSA Troop offers gift wrapping services at Great Falls mall

GREAT FALLS — BSA Troop 1007G is offering their yearly tradition of wrapping your holiday gifts for a small donation before the holiday season.

“Bring us a gift and we’ll wrap it,” Tim Steele, Scoutmaster of Troop 1007G said, “We have wrapping paper, bows, everything to go.”

Every Saturday and Sunday through December 17th, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., scouts from Troop 1007G will be offering their services to shoppers at the Holiday Village Mall.

Troop 1007G, colloquially known as Troop Double-O Seven, has stations located in the old food court of the mall filled with wrapping paper, bows, and boxes. Instead of having a set price to get your items wrapped, they ask for a donation of any amount toward their Troop.

“I think it rewards us and the community,” Cally Brody, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 1007G said, “I mean we give back and we get money to go towards our summer camps and other activities that we do.”

Using the funding from this and other fundraisers throughout the year, such as an Easter fundraiser and popcorn sales, the Troop can continue to have experiences that make the BSA special.

“It goes toward our merit badges that we get to do and our summer camps, where we get to learn our life skills,” Brody said, “So I think it’s pretty important.”

More information on Scousts BSA Troop 1007G can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/Troop1007G