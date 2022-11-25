Watch Now
'Burn The Bird' in Great Falls

Posted at 8:03 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 22:26:27-05

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of people turned out on Thursday, November 24, 2022, for the annual "Burn The Bird" runs in Great Falls.

RaceMT said in a Facebook post:

Thank you ALL for coming out to celebrate Thanksgiving with us

We had ...

28 of the World's Finest Volunteers,

377 of the Funnest Participants from 12 different states (who all know now why we love Montana so much), and perfect weather to start the day out together

Looking forward to next year already

