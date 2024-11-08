C.M. Russell Museum names exhibit for David and Tanya Cameron

GREAT FALLS — The iconic Bison gallery at the C.M. Russell Art Museum has two new names attached to it: David and Tanya Cameron.

The recognition comes after years of their charitable support for the museum. The Camerons have donated hundreds of thousands of dollar to keep the spirit of Western Art alive.

Chris Warden, director of the C.M. Russell Museum, said, “They've been really long term supporters of the Russell Museum, and there's no fitting way to do it than in one of our landmark galleries here.”

Tanya was ecstatic to learn their names would be featured on the bison exhibit, which is extra special to the family.

“When we first took our grandson, he saw this gallery, and he was so excited by it…I remember that so well and it’s such an honor to have it,” she says.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the many contributions that have come from the city,” says David. “The museum itself is one of the first things I call attention to when my friends come to town.”

The newest dedication adds to the couple’s legacy of contributions around Great Falls. They already have their namesake on the Cameron Family Center downtown and the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

