Cade Menter takes 'The Polar Plunge!' (video)

One of the highlights of the annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls is the Polar Plunge - brave people jumping into a pool of frigid water! It's for a good cause - raising money from pledges to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana. Ahead of Friday's actual plunge, KRTV reporter Cade Menter made a "test plunge' during the 5:30 newscast!
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 21:03:24-05
