Candidates can now file to run in municipal election (video)

Great Falls residents who are interested in becoming more involved with municipal government can now file to run in the November 2023 election.

Positions for elected office include one (1) Mayor for a two-year term; two (2) City Commissioners for four-year terms; forty-five (45) Neighborhood Council representatives consisting of five representatives in each of the nine districts for two-year terms; one (1) Municipal Court Judge for Department A for a four (4) year term; one (1) Municipal Court Judge for a two (2) year term for Department B for an initial two (2) year term.

