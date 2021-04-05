Cascade Conservation District conducting scavenger hunt to celebrate anniversary

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade Conservation District is hosting a scavenger hunt to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The "Heart of the Big Sky Vision Quest" rules are as follows:

1. At each site you will find a poster with a QRU square. Take a picture of yourself at the site including the poster. The QRU square will take you to key information about the site.

2. Post the picture on Facebook and Instagram - be sure to tag the Cascade Conservation District; you can also use the hashtags #heartofthebigsky and #ccddiamondjubilee

3. Stop by Cascade Conservation District Office at 600 6th Street NW (suite #1) to receive your gift for successfully completing the quest and submitting your picture of the correct site.

4. At the end of all 10 scavenger hunts, there will be a grand prize drawing.

HOW TO WIN



Look for the clues that are provided by clicking the clues button.

Use the clues to find the site.

Each of the ten sites will have instructions of what to do once you find the site. This will include a selfie. Each site will NOT be located on private lands.

Submit the selfie on Facebook/Instagram. #heartofthebigsky #CCDDiamondjubilee

Email Cascade Conservation District your name and address for drawing of a prize.

Check out the agency's Facebook page for updates . Call 406-866-0020 if you have any questions.