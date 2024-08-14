Chamber of Commerce hosts open house at their new location

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at their new office location downtown where visitors could tour their new space, enjoy some food, and network with members of the Great Falls Chamber.

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce cut their own ribbon as they officially unveiled their downtown office to the public, located in the D. A. Davidson building complex.

The Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to support businesses in the Great Falls area to enable growth.

The new location is just one of the several developments the chamber has recently seen, like the recent addition of President and CEO Ed Brown in May.

Brown says, “New location, and I'm three months in. We’ve got a couple of staff members who have been here a couple of months that are doing a great job. A lot of new things are happening at the chamber. Being new and being fresh, we want to know what the Great Falls Community expects from the Chamber of Commerce, especially our members. What do they expect from our membership?”



The chamber has opened up an online survey for members of the community to provide feedback and express expectations so they can improve and better support the Great Falls business community, which can be found here.

They also welcome anyone who wants to visit the new office to discuss feedback in person.

Brown says, “We’re open to any feedback. Anything you want to tell us, good or bad. And we're going to. We're going to share that with our members and whoever would like to know. We want to be very transparent with what we're doing as a service to the community.”