Changes for FedEx in Great Falls

Changes are coming to the FedEx facility at the Great Falls International Airport.

While the building will stay open, local deliveries will soon dispatch from a different location in the area, and the customer counter for dropping off packages will also close.

A spokesperson for the company told MTN News that the change does mean a reduction in staff, which will begin on September 28, 2026.

Employees have been made aware of the changes, but the company does not have final details on how many workers have been affected, as some employees were offered other roles within the company.

FedEx said in an email to MTN News: "These decisions are never taken lightly and reflect our commitment to supporting affected employees – through job placement assistance, relocation aid, or severance, as applicable – while transforming our network and continuing to provide an outstanding experience for our customers."

For customers who use this location to drop off packages, additional locations can be found on the FedEx website.