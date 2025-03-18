Chickens in city limits? Here's what you need to know.

A sure sign that spring is on its way, the topic of urban chickens has once again been brought forward in Great Falls. Lonnie Hill, the city planning deputy director, explained, “Chickens and other fowl are described as livestock in the city code.”

WATCH:

'Urban chickens' in Great Falls - what to know

According to the City of Great Falls zoning ordinance, livestock is permitted only in the R-1 zoning district within city limits, but there are regulations.

“The thing that the city would regulate in regards to chickens is the public health issues, such as odor and waste,” said Hill. “I know that most cities that have urban chicken programs, it involves an application process and inspections to make sure that it's being done in a sanitary way.”

The issue of urban chickens has come up several times in the past, including being voted on the general election ballot in 2017, where the issue failed.

Some residents have expressed concerns, not only about the odor and noise factors, but also the Avian Influenza, more commonly known as the ‘bird flu.’

City Commissioner Susan Wolff said, “One of the concerns right now might be the Avian Flu, and, you know, ‘do we want to have the potential for more of that in our community?’ Because it does impact more species beyond birds.”

Wolff said the public has not yet brought the issue to the current board of city commissioners.

“It would be a grassroots effort, and they could start out by coming to commission meetings or work sessions and, you know, expressing interest in wanting to pursue this,” said Wolff.

From the City Planning & Community Development website:

Background on Urban Chickens in Great Falls In 2010, the City Commission requested City staff write an expanded urban chicken ordinance for consideration. At that time urban chickens and other livestock were only allowed on properties that were zoned R-1. At a public hearing on April 5, 2011 the City Commission did not pass the proposed ordinances that staff wrote (Ordinance 3066, Ordinance 3067, Ordinance 3069). At the public hearing, the Commission heard testimony from over 50 people. The Ordinances were not adopted and no changes were made to City Code related to urban chickens.



Urban chickens came up again in 2017. The City Commission adopted Resolution 10198 which sent the question of whether chickens should be allowed within the City limits . On the November 7, 2017 general election ballot, the issue failed (6,646 against – 6,040 in favor).



In 2021, a citizen attempted to gain support for legalizing backyard hens once again. They drafted a ballot request for a public vote, but they relocated out of Great Falls and didn't see it through.



Why the Regulations are in Place The community at large is essentially split on this issue. Here are some reasons why some communities restrict chickens and other livestock:

Questions about public health issues including odor, waste, etc. Noise concerns related to roosters Over the course of decades of development, many residential subdivisions already restrict the keeping of chickens through their recorded subdivision covenants



The City shared the following information on Facebook recently for anyone who wishes to begin the process of putting the issue to voters once again: