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Christ's Ambassadors hosting luncheon series to help young mothers through the Young Life program

CHRISTS AMBASSADOR LOGO.jpg
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MTN News
CHRISTS AMBASSADOR LOGO.jpg
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GREAT FALLS — A local group formerly known as the Early Risers is hosting a weekly non-denominational luncheon series this May under its new name, Christ's Ambassadors.

The luncheons will take place every Thursday throughout the month at New City Church. The events feature inspirational guest speakers, food, music, and fellowship.

Former MTN News personality Norma Ashby Smith started the Early Risers program 35 years ago. Last year, the group transitioned into Christ's Ambassadors.

"We have great music, we have great food, and we really hope to see a big crowd join us for this great ecumenical group. Women from many churches attend and men too, now," Norma Ashby Smith said.

Originally, Early Risers was for women only and met in early morning hours.

The new version meets from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

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"It's a comforting feeling. And if people have a burden or problems, it's a great place to come. There's a circle of friendship there," Christ's Ambassadors Chairman Dwight Smith said.

The first session in the series is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 11:30. It will feature incoming Great Falls Rescue Mission Director Carrie Matter.

On May 14, the program will feature Alan and Becky Henry of Antioch Church.

Montana Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras will speak at the program on May 21.

John Swanson, pastor of Mercy Springs Bible Church in Highwood rounds out the series on May 28.

Tickets can be purchased for individual sessions for $15 or at a discounted rate of $55 for the entire series. Proceeds benefit the Young Lives program, which supports teenage mothers. Sponsored tables are also available for $400 for a table of eight.

More information can be found by following the organization's facebook page.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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