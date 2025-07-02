GREAT FALLS — Carmen Powell grew up near Morony Park at located at 111 12th Street North, with many childhood memories taking place at the park.

Powell, who is a cosmetologist and owner of Fringe Hair & Nails, said, “We would walk over here and we would swing on the swings, play basketball on the basketball hoops, or we would come over on really, really hot days and swim in the pool.”

WATCH - learn about the proposed upgrades:

City approves ADA playground for Morony Park

Although she moved away, Powell still works nearby, and has seen it fall to the wayside in recent years.

Powell said, “It doesn't get as much attention as some of, like, the parks that have playground equipment and that are a little more well taken care of. It just kind of seems like an empty plot right now.”

Swings and a basketball court. That’s about all that Morony Park has going for it right now, but the city is hoping to change that.

Kevin Vining, Park Supervisor with the city of Great Falls said, “We’ve got a big space here, and we want to see some improvements to this area.”

Vining explains that the funding for ADA Playground Project comes from the Community Development Block Grant.

Vining said, “Right now what we're looking to do is get a playground approximately pay about 100,000, just under 100,000 for the equipment. For an ADA accessible system like that, that's pretty modest.”

They are still discussing contracts for pouring the rubber surface.

Vining said, “We're hoping to get those pieces in place and then, move from there.”

Powell is all for the new playground.

Powell said, “There's kids in this neighborhood that need somewhere to go and have a good time and be safe.”

And she would love to see the revival of Morony Park.

Powell said, “It would bring back so many memories for me. It would be creating new memories with my own son, with my nieces and nephews.”

She also believes the benefits much outweigh the costs.

Powell said, “The investment in our children and their physical education, them just being outside in nature and having a great time is 100% worth it.”

The ADA Playground Project was officially approved at the July First city commission meeting. Park and Recreation hopes to complete the project before the first snowfall of the year.

(FEBRUARY 2023) The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department was recently awarded $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to restore Morony Park, located at 111 12th Street North, and location of the now-closed Morony Natatorium.

The restoration plans include removing the Natatorium building and installing a new play structure, pavilion, sidewalks, and an updated basketball court.

City of Great Falls Morony Park in Great Falls scheduled for upgrades

The Natatorium, the city's aquatic center, was closed in 2018 because it was falling into disrepair. Demolition is scheduled to start in June 2023.

"Obviously, we've got to do some assessments on any asbestos and lead paint and make sure that's taken care of properly," said Steve Herrig, director of Great Falls Park & Recreation.

Lanni Klasner, spokesperson for the City, said in a news release that removing the Natatorium will eliminate a safety hazard and blight while restoring the open park space and providing much-needed amenities to the neighborhood.

The nearest park with amenities such as a basketball court and a play structure is 1 ½ miles away. The new sidewalks will provide handicapped accessibility to the amenities and offer easy access for families with strollers.

MTN News

Any grant money left over after the demolition will be used to work on the property.

"(We'll) see if we've got enough to purchase the playground and then our staff is capable of putting the playground in. We would do that as quickly as possible and then we would probably have to go out to bid on a shelter and some sidewalks as well. Then we'll work with Public Works to dress up the basketball court," Herrig explained.

“The grant request for the Park and Recreation Department is consistent with the City’s adopted Annual Action Plan, which contains the goal of slum and blight removal. Upgrading the park also provides an important outdoor recreation facility for nearby low to moderate-income residents,” said Tonya Shumaker, the city's CDBG administrator.

Additionally, the Morony Park improvements will meet the goals outlined in the Park & Recreation Master Plan. The City Commission adopted the master plan in November 2016 after an extensive public process, including surveys, town meetings, focus groups, and meetings with City officials. Walking trails and neighborhood parks ranked as the two highest priorities for citizens.