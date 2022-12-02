Clark & Lewie’s celebrates special anniversary for employee

Longtime Clark & Lewie’s employee Donnie Johnson celebrated a special anniversary on Thursday - his 20th year with the restaurant.

Since joining the team back in 2002, Johnson has become the food and beverage manager at the O’Haire Motor Inn in downtown Great Falls, and is beloved by his crew-mates.

“Donnie is one of those guys that, like, he's not just your boss. He's more than that. He's your friend. He's your guidance. He's the one person that we can call when we need help. He's just got a genuine heart that just gives,” says front of house team member Karissa Mondragon.

“He's awesome. You can you can joke around with him and he’ll dish it right back and he'll just have fun with it,” says kitchen manager Russell Flanigan. “You've got to help him out because he's always there to help you out when you need something. He's the hardest working one, he'll be in at 4 a.m. and he didn't leave till 2 a.m. the night before.”

Donnie is just grateful to work a job he truly loves, as much for his staff as for himself.

“It means a lot to me to be able to keep this going so that all these people have a job to go to,” says Johnson. “My staff is what makes me get up every day and go to work. I said this morning that this is my 20th anniversary and even 20 years later I still love my job.”

For Donnie, the party came as a surprise. He had no idea his family and friends had planned it all out for him.

“It was cool to see his little cheesy smile coming down here, he had no idea,” says Flanigan.

“I got a good staff. Good family. It totally did surprise me, and it's hard to get one over on me, so I’m not sure how they did it,” Johnson says.



