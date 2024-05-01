'Climb-a-thon' will raise money for NeighborWorks

Hi-Line Climbing Center is partnering with NeighborWorks Great Falls for their second annual Climb-A-Thon on Saturday, May 11th.

Participation in the event is free, but each participant in the Climb-A-Thon must have at least one sponsor signed up along with them. For each route they climb, their sponsors will donate $1 to the fundraiser. Previously, the Climb-A-Thon was only open to members of the climbing center, but this year, the event is open to everyone, no climbing experience necessary.

Joseph Bakly, one of the youth team coaches at Hi-Line Climbing Center says, “At the Climb-A-Thon last year, one of our kids had over 20 sponsors, he raised close to $1500. That competitive nature of which kid was going to get the most sponsors, which kids can climb the most routes and earn the most money. And so that's the thing I'm excited for this year is to see that competitive spirit again with the kids on the team, and then to see all the new kids that are coming in to participate and what they can do. It’s a great way to introduce more kids to the sport of climbing. It would be great for more community involvement with neighborworks, and we just felt like it would be a better opportunity and option for any kid to be able to come in and enjoy a free day of climbing and hopefully raise some money."



Sponsor forms act as registration for the participant, and must be filled out and returned to the Hi-Line Climbing Center, located at 608 First Avenue South, by May 6th.

All funds raised at the event will go to Neighborworks Great Falls, a nonprofit providing resources for home ownership in the community.

The Director of Resource Development at Neighborworks Great Falls, Leza Beattie, explains, “What I'm looking forward to is the family participation aspect. I think it's a great event where moms, dads, kids and even grandparents can get involved, and hopefully we'll be able to make this an annual fundraiser open to the public for years to come”.

The event starts May 11th at 10am, and sponsor sign up sheets can be found at the Neighborworks Great Falls office at 509 First Avenue South, or at the Hi-Line Climbing Center.